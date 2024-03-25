Woman charged in death of 2-year-old child who ingested fentanyl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is charged with endangering the welfare of a child - death of a child - and involuntary manslaughter after a two-year-old child ingested fentanyl and died.

Tierra Olfield, according to a court document, "knowingly acted in a manner that created a substantial risk to the life, body and health of T.O., a child less than seventeen years of age, by failing to supervise T.O. and leaving fentanyl within his reach, and this conduct resulted in death to the child."

Terrion Ofield died Oct. 11, 2022, inside an apartment in the 5600 block of Norton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

A police department spokesman said that night the family called for an ambulance at 5:15 p.m. for an unresponsive child and Terrion was declared dead at the scene.

Tierra Ofield is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on March 28 in Jackson County Court.

