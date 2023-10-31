Woman charged in Kansas City, Lee’s Summit crime spree that triggered Amber alert, standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman faces four felony charges associated with an Oct. 26 crime spree in KCMO and Lee’s Summit that triggered an Amber alert and police standoff.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office announced Tuesday charges against Trenise Reid, including child kidnapping, vehicle hijacking, endangering the welfare of a child and making a terrorist threat.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, police respond to a parking lot of Paseo High School near 4747 Flora on reports of a street robbery.

When they arrived, the located a victim who reported she was waiting in her car with her 1-year-old great granddaughter when the suspect approached her car.

Court documents filed in support of the charges outline how despite attempting to prevent the suspect, later identified as Reid, from entering her car, Reid was able to gain entry and take off with the 1-year-old in the backseat.

The carjacking with the child prompted police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to issue an Amber alert. The alert would be canceled less than an hour later when police located the victim’s car - with the 1-year-old child in the back seat - abandoned near the interchange of NE Woods Chapel Road and Interstate 470.

Reid would later tell detectives that she she had no specific reason to drive to Lee’s Summit and drove until the car ran out of gas.

After fleeing from the abandoned car, Reid allegedly entered a Mexican restaurant in the 900 block of NE Woods Chapel Road, where she allegedly told those inside to leave. Reid allegedly found a knife and fire extinguisher inside the restaurant, where she barricaded herself from law enforcement.

Reid was eventually taken in custody around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 27.

Reid was set for an initial appearance before a judge Tuesday afternoon. She remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you can contact your local police department directly. But if you want/need to remain anonymous, you should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, the hotline could could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.