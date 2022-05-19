Woman charged in medical murder case pleads not guilty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas woman charged in a Missouri medical murder case from 20 years ago made her first appearance before a judge Thursday.
Appearing via a video conference with her attorney, Jennifer Anne Hall pleaded not guilty before Livingston County, Missouri, Judge Michael Leamer.
Earlier this month, Hall was charged with first-degree murder in the 2002 death of Fern Franco when Hall was a respiratory therapist at the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.
During Thursday’s appearance, Judge Leamer denied Hall’s request for bond change, noting the court “is not reasonably assured that a bond at this present time will secure defendant’s appearance or ensure the safety of the community.”
A bond hearing was set for May 27, 2022.
Hall was taken into custody on May 12 by U.S. Marshals at a motel off of Interstate 435 and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.
