Woman charged in medical murder case pleads not guilty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas woman charged in a Missouri medical murder case from 20 years ago made her first appearance before a judge Thursday.

Appearing via a video conference with her attorney, Jennifer Anne Hall pleaded not guilty before Livingston County, Missouri, Judge Michael Leamer.

Earlier this month , Hall was charged with first-degree murder in the 2002 death of Fern Franco when Hall was a respiratory therapist at the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

During Thursday’s appearance, Judge Leamer denied Hall’s request for bond change, noting the court “is not reasonably assured that a bond at this present time will secure defendant’s appearance or ensure the safety of the community.”

A bond hearing was set for May 27, 2022.

Hall was taken into custody on May 12 by U.S. Marshals at a motel off of Interstate 435 and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

