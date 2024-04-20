Woman charged in Thursday shooting in Blue Springs that left 1 victim injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has been charged in connection to a shooting that left one woman injured around 9 p.m. Thursday in Blue Springs.

Fallon Griffin is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, the victim's boyfriend told police that he had a child with Griffin. He said he was arguing over the phone with Griffin the day of the shooting, telling her not to drive to the victim's home.

The victim reportedly told detectives that Griffin knew where she lived and showed up at her house.

Surveillance video from a neighbor captured the sound of gunshots and a Black woman wearing a pink sweatshirt fleeing the scene in a black SUV.

Detectives traced a black Maserati SUV registered to the victim's boyfriend in the area of the shooting just before it was reported. The man told detectives that though the suspect was driving the vehicle, it is registered to him, per court documents.

Blue Springs police officers responded to the scene and located the victim with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Court documents say there was a bullet hole in the front door of the residence.

Griffin is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

