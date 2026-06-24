Woman charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 93-year-old in Clay County home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 93-year-old woman found June 9 in a Northland home.

Kelisha Reeves is being held on a $1 million bond in the Clay County jail.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers found 93-year-old Diana Barco dead inside a home in the 3800 block of Briarcliff Road.

"Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, we allege that the defendant knowingly, after deliberation, caused the death of the victim by acts of homicidal violence between June 8th and June 9th at a home located on Briarcliff Road in Kansas City," according to a news release from the Clay County Prosecutor's Office. "The consequences of this incident are devastating, and we extend our sincerest condolences to the victim's family and all who knew and loved her."

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