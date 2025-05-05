Woman charged with 2 more felonies for alleged crimes connected to towing business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman faces two more felony charges for alleged illegal actions as an employee of a towing company owned by her son.

Lannette Adamson was charged in Jackson County Court with forgery and stealing a motor vehicle. Both charges are felonies.

In the latest case, Adamson is accused of stealing a black 2013 Nissan 370 Z that Metro Tow took to the company's lot on May 6, 2024.

On Monday, Mayor Quinton Lucas joined other leaders in discussing the city's new predatory towing regulations. You can watch their discussion in the video player below.

Kansas City, Missouri, addresses predatory towing

The victim told Kansas City, Missouri police department detectives on June 18, 2024, the owner of Metro Tow, Donald Adamson, would not release his vehicle back to him because his registration had expired, according to a court document.

In addition, Adamson would not release the man's car back to him because Adamson told the car owner since he had the vehicle at his lot for over 30 days, the victim no longer owned the car, the court document states.

The next day, the car owner, along with KCMO police officers and detectives and a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper, went to the tow lot in Missouri.

Adamson said he would not release the man's vehicle unless he paid the $2,600 towing fee, according to a court document.

The car owner paid the tow fees to get his vehicle and personal property in the vehicle. He also told police he wanted to press charges against Adamson.

Detectives later found Lannette Adamson had forged Missouri Form 4669.

The name appeared to be photocopied or digitally placed on each document.

The court document states that the "Owner, Lessee or Property/Security Manager to be physically present to sign the form and authorize a tow from private property."

It would have been "difficult, if not impossible, for LS Adamson to have been physically present for all of the tows that lists LS Adamson as the Owner, Lessee or Property/Security Manager."

The document also reveals that many people called the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department to report their vehicles were towed when they believed they were legally parked.

"Based on a review of several complaints and the associated Form 4669, it appears that Metro Tow and Transport often misrepresents the location the vehicle was actually towed from," the court document states.

Donald and Lannette Adamson also face multiple felony charges in Platte County Circuit Court, and nine other charges in Jackson County Circuit Court.

A legal document filed in an earlier case states community members have complained "that their vehicles have been towed and have been charged large fees, in excess of municipal ordinance, or have been unable to retrieve their vehicles due to technicalities cited by employees of Metro Tow and Transport."

There have been disputes between Donald and the victims trying to get their vehicles out of the tow lot.

Donald and Lannette Adamson were to be arraigned Monday in Jackson County Court.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.