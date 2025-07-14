Woman charged with killing 14-year-old boy in drunk driving crash Saturday in Ray County, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old woman admitted to a law officer she drank and used drugs before a rollover crash July 12 in Ray County, Missouri.

The crash killed a 14-year-old boy , who was the only passenger in the woman’s Ford Fusion, according to a court document.

Ray County prosecutors charged Madelynn Carroll with DWI – death of another in the wreck.

The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. near the area of Brady Creek Road, east of Southpointe Drive.

Carroll told a Ray County Deputy at the crash scene she drank and used unknown drugs before the crash, the court document states.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who came to investigate the crash said Carroll agreed to get in his patrol car.

He reported that he could smell “a strong odor of intoxicants” from Carroll’s breath as she spoke, according to the court document.

Carroll told the trooper inside the patrol car that she went off the road and did not know what happened.

He also noticed that when Carroll spoke to him her speech was slurred and her eyelids were partially open.

Carroll’s preliminary blood test at the crash site was .084, according to the court document.

She is scheduled for her first court appearance on Tuesday, July 15.

The name of the victim of the crash has not been released.

