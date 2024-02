KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is charged in the shooting death on man that happened on Feb. 19, 2024, at the Fort Riley Army Installation in Junction City, Kansas.

Margaret Shafe, 30, of Fort Riley, Kansas, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Greg Shafe, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office, District of Kansas.

She appeared in federal court Thursday.

No other information on the shooting was available.

Shafe could face life in prison if convicted.

—