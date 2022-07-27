A 28-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman is charged with second degree murder and attempted murder after a deadly July 17 shooting.

Tanesha Marie Horton is accused of killing Printara Jackson, 45, and the attempted murder of a second shooting victim, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The incident happened in the Gateway Plaza Neighborhood of KCK, police said.

Horton is in the Wyandotte County Jail.

A judge set her bond at $250,000.

