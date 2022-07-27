Watch Now
KCK woman charged with second degree murder in the July 17 shooting death of one person and the attempted murder of a second victim
Posted at 9:04 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 22:04:17-04

A 28-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman is charged with second degree murder and attempted murder after a deadly July 17 shooting.

Tanesha Marie Horton is accused of killing Printara Jackson, 45, and the attempted murder of a second shooting victim, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The incident happened in the Gateway Plaza Neighborhood of KCK, police said.

Horton is in the Wyandotte County Jail.

A judge set her bond at $250,000.

