Woman charged with stealing money by lying about home visits with parents in 2 school districts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who worked for two years as a contract employee for two school districts is charged with stealing money by lying about home visits she claimed she made as part of Parents as Teachers programs.

Diane L. Chamberlin of Dearborn, Missouri, is accused of felony stealing over $750 in Platte County Court.

A court document states Chamberlin worked for the Buchanan County R-IV and North Platte R-1 school districts.

She would list a family she claimed she visited as high needs or non-high needs.

Chamberlin received $90 for a visit with a high-needs family and $70 for a non-high-needs family, according to the court document.

She allegedly electronically documented visits she did not make, but got paid for.

A Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education audit found Chamberlin did not properly document any visits.

She was paid more than $25,000 for visits she did not make, the court document states.

Chamberlin is scheduled to be in court for a hearing on Nov. 5 in Platte County Court.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.