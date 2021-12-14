Woman convicted in Leavenworth knife attack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lansing, Kansas, woman was convicted Tuesday in an attack that left a man with nearly a dozen stab wounds.

Becky Lynn Kelly, 50, faced a charge of aggravated battery in a Jan. 7 incident at a Lansing apartment complex, according to a news release from the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office.

A neighbor of the victim heard the man yell he'd been stabbed.

Kelly left the scene before police arrived.

Two neighbors helped provide first aid, according to the news release.

"Those neighbors saved his life," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson stated in the news release. "We appreciate people calling the police when they think something bad has happened. When in doubt, reach out."

The victim suffered two punctured lungs and a punctured colon.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .