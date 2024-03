KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 74-year-old woman sustained critical injuries and her dog was killed in a hit-and-run Monday in Lawrence, per police.

Police said the incident took place Monday morning in the area of 23rd and Barker.

As the vehicle did not stop, police are seeking the public’s help to identify the driver.

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department Lawrence police are asking for help identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run on Monday, March 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lawrence police at 785-832-7509 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 785-843-8477.

