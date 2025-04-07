Woman critically injured in early morning fire in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was critically injured early Monday morning in a residential fire in Independence.

Firefighters got the call around 12:30 a.m. to respond to a fire on N. Cottage Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters set up firefighting operations as crews searched the house for any victims.

Firefighters located a female victim and brought her out of the house. The woman was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The fire was extinguished shortly thereafter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

