Woman dead, suspect in custody after Kansas City, Kansas, disturbance

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after a disturbance Sunday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police responded shortly before 5 p.m. to 15 North 10th Street, where they located a deceased woman in an apartment unit.

The suspect fled the scene, but officer took the individual into custody “a short time later,” according to police.

There is no additional information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

