Woman dies after overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has died in an overnight homicide in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just after midnight, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was called to the 10300 block of Spring Valley Road on a reported shooting. The caller told police that they heard the sound of gunshots and saw the woman had been shot once they looked outside.

Police located a vehicle in front of a residence. Inside was an adult woman who police say had been shot and was not responding.

The woman was declared dead on the scene.

KCPD detectives are searching for witnesses and evidence on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD homicide unit at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Those who submit information that leads to an arrest in this case could receive up to $25,000.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .