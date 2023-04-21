Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police: Woman, 20, killed after getting caught up in exchange of gunfire

Victim shot April 14
police-tape.png
Matt Rourke/AP
police-tape.png
Posted at 3:56 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 17:09:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a shooting last Friday, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

The shooting unfolded around 3:30 p.m. near Washington Avenue and north 13th Street.

Police arrived and located the victim, identified as Jadah M. Clark, dead inside a residence.

Investigators believe Clark wasn't the intended target but instead was caught in the crossfire.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!