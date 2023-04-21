Police: Woman, 20, killed after getting caught up in exchange of gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a shooting last Friday, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

The shooting unfolded around 3:30 p.m. near Washington Avenue and north 13th Street.

Police arrived and located the victim, identified as Jadah M. Clark, dead inside a residence.

Investigators believe Clark wasn't the intended target but instead was caught in the crossfire.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

