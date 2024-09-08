Woman dies in Saturday night crash in Lenexa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 72-year-old woman died Saturday night in a crash in Lenexa.

The crash involved two vehicles.

A Johnson County Med-Act spokesperson said there ambulances were initially dispatched to the scene.

The 72-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 74-year-old male and a 31-year-old male were also injured in the crash. Their injuries weren’t immediately considered life-threatening.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.