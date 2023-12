KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A woman died in a single-vehicle collision Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle left the roadway in the 1000 block of Goddard Viaduct and struck a fixed object, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCKPD is investigating the fatal collision.

—