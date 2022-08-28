Woman dies Saturday in shooting in Clinton, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman died in a shooting Saturday evening in Clinton, Missouri.

At around 6:15 p.m. the Clinton Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 400 Block of Louise Avenue and located Ashton Christine Alexander, 28, with apparent gunshot wounds, police say. Alexander died on the scene.

A suspect was taken into custody on a 24 hour investigative hold. Both the victim and the suspect lived at the residence, police say.

The Clinton Police Department continues to investigate the case.

