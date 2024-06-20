Watch Now
Woman dies Thursday from injuries sustained in June 17 shooting in east Kansas City

Posted at 1:23 PM, Jun 20, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman died Thursday from injuries sustained in a shooting on June 17 in east Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

The shooting happened early Monday morning just before 1 a.m.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of east Linwood Boulevard on reports of a shooting.

On arrival, officers located the woman, identified as 29-year-old Taylor Thomas, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Thomas was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were notified the woman died on Thursday.

Police say investigators are making progress on identifying a person of interest.

No word on what led to the violence.

