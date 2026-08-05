Woman faces second-degree murder charge in death of Excelsior Springs man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 67-year-old woman faces charges in an Excelsior Springs murder.

Malinda Francis Dickey is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Mitchell Troy Dickey, 65.

Excelsior Springs police received a 911 call Tuesday morning of a dead body in a home in the 400 block of North Kimball Avenue.

Upon arrival, Mitchell Dickey was located deceased.

Police said the suspect, Malinda Dickey, was located at the scene and taken into custody.

She is being held in the Clay County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said evidence revealed Malinda knowingly and deliberately killed Mitchell.

“We know this heartbreaking incident has had a devastating impact, and we offer our sincere condolences to the victim's family and loved ones,” Thompson said in a Facebook post announcing the charges against Malinda.

Malinda is due in court Aug. 18 for a bond appearance hearing.

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