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Woman faces second-degree murder charge in death of Excelsior Springs man

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Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley's gavel sits on the speakers' desk, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa leaders are suspending the current legislative session for at least 30 days in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 67-year-old woman faces charges in an Excelsior Springs murder.

Malinda Francis Dickey is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Mitchell Troy Dickey, 65.

Excelsior Springs police received a 911 call Tuesday morning of a dead body in a home in the 400 block of North Kimball Avenue.

Upon arrival, Mitchell Dickey was located deceased.

Police said the suspect, Malinda Dickey, was located at the scene and taken into custody.

She is being held in the Clay County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said evidence revealed Malinda knowingly and deliberately killed Mitchell.

“We know this heartbreaking incident has had a devastating impact, and we offer our sincere condolences to the victim's family and loved ones,” Thompson said in a Facebook post announcing the charges against Malinda.

Malinda is due in court Aug. 18 for a bond appearance hearing.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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