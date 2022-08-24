Woman found dead in rural Jackson County homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities blocked off part of a property in rural Jackson County, Missouri, early Wednesday morning as part of a homicide investigation.

Focus of the investigation is centered around this home, Orion Car Clinic sign is posted outside. pic.twitter.com/Lk7qKAPh1C — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) August 24, 2022

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte tweeted that early Wednesday morning, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 2800 block of Colbern Road on a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman who had been shot outside of the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forte says a person of interest has been identified, and is in custody.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .