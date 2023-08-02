Woman found dead July 26 in Pleasant Hill home identified as bank robbery suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman found dead last month in a Pleasant Hill, Mo., home was identified Wednesday as the suspect in April bank robbery.

The remains found in a house July 26 in Pleasant Hill, Mo. were those of 78-year-old Bonnie Gooch.

Gooch had been charged in the April 6, 2023, robbery of the Goppert Financial Bank.

A judge released her after a court appearance in Cass County Court.

She did not show up for her next court hearing and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Pleasant Hill police officers went to her house, found a door partially open and went inside, according to a news release from the Pleasant Hill Police Department.

Officers found Gooch dead in a rear bedroom.

Police said today foul play is not suspected in her death.

Gooch pleaded guilty to the 2020 robbery of the Bank of the West branch in Lee's Summit.

