Woman found dead Monday afternoon near Interstate 70 and The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was found dead Monday afternoon near Interstate 70 and The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the woman's body was found just off the exit ramp from the eastbound lanes of I-70.

It's not known if the woman was a victim of a hit-and-run crash or how she died.

Investigators were on the scene Monday, gathering evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

