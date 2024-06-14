Woman found murdered Thursday in camper in Carthage, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is in jail and could face a murder charge after a woman's body was found Thursday in a camper in Carthage, Missouri. Law officers believe the woman's murder happened in Miami County, Kansas.

A 911 caller alerted Carthage, Missouri, police about noon Thursday of a body in a camper in the 600 block of North Main Street, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff's Office.

Officers found Kenia Lopez, 24, of Carthage, dead inside the camper.

An investigation by Carthage police revealed Lopez was killed in the 33500 block of Metcalf Road in Louisburg, Kansas.

The camper was driven to Carthage, with Lopez's body inside, according to the news release.

Miami County Sheriff's Office detectives worked with Carthage police investigators and found the suspect, Gavino McJunkins-Macias.

He was arrested and is being held in the Jasper County Jail for abandonment of a corpse.

The detectives continued their work and submitted a case file to the Miami County Attorney's office for the possible filing of a second-degree murder charge in the death of Lopez.

