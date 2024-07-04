79-year-old woman found shot inside vehicle Sunday night in east Kansas City dies from injuries: police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who was found shot inside of a vehicle in east Kansas City, Missouri, on June 30 succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday morning, police said.

On Sunday, police responded to the area near east 51st Street and Park Avenue on reports of a shooting.

On arrival, officers found the woman, identified as 79-year-old Ella Monroe, unresponsive inside of a vehicle.

Monroe was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Detectives were notified she died from injuries Wednesday morning.

Investigators are now working to find out what led to the violence and develop any suspects in the murder of Monroe.

