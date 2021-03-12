Man found shot to death in car in South KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police officers found a man shot to death in a car late Thursday night.

Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to East 116th Terrace and Troost Avenue for a medical call, according to Officer Donna Drake, a police department spokesperson.

When they arrived, they found the victim deceased in a car from apparent gunshot wounds

The man was identified Friday as 18-year-old Andrew Haines.

Detectives were canvassing the area looking for witnesses who may have information that could help solve the homicide.

This was the 31st homicide of the year in Kansas City, Missouri.

There had been 31 homicides at this time a year ago in Kansas City, Missouri.

Editor's Note: Police misidentified the victim's sex Thursday night. This article has been updated to reflect corrected information.

