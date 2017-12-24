Brother identifies woman found shot to death in van in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a van Friday morning.
Family identified her as Dinora Ojeda. Police confirmed her identity a day later.
Around 8:45 a.m., police officers were called to the 4500 block of Spruce for a medical call. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in a van parked on the side of the road.
Back window of the van where police found a dead woman appears to be broken. Neighbors told police the van isn't familiar to the block which is why they first called police. @41actionnewspic.twitter.com/O06T9IWUW1