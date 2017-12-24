Brother identifies woman found shot to death in van in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a van Friday morning.

Family identified her as Dinora Ojeda. Police confirmed her identity a day later.

Around 8:45 a.m., police officers were called to the 4500 block of Spruce for a medical call. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in a van parked on the side of the road.

Back window of the van where police found a dead woman appears to be broken. Neighbors told police the van isn't familiar to the block which is why they first called police. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/O06T9IWUW1 — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) December 22, 2017

Neighbors told police the van doesn’t belong in the neighborhood.

Police said it’s unclear how long the woman and the van have been there.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

