Brother identifies woman found shot to death in van in KCMO

41 Action News Staff
10:55 AM, Dec 22, 2017
11:16 PM, Dec 23, 2017

Kansas City police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a van Friday morning.

Kansas City police said a woman was found shot to death in a van near 45th and Spruce in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

Charlie Keegan - 41 Action News
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a van Friday morning.

Family identified her as Dinora Ojeda. Police confirmed her identity a day later.

Around 8:45 a.m., police officers were called to the 4500 block of Spruce for a medical call. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in a van parked on the side of the road. 

Neighbors told police the van doesn’t belong in the neighborhood. 

Police said it’s unclear how long the woman and the van have been there. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

