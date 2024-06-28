Woman injured after barbecue grill catches home on fire in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence firefighters say a woman suffered burns to her face following a fire early Friday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a home in the 19300 block of E. 31st Terrace. The first firefighters on the scene encounter heavy fire from the front of the house and garage.

The family was able to make it out, where they received treatment from paramedics. One woman was taken to the hospital for additional treatment.

An initial investigation indicates the fire was started by an unattended barbecue grill.

