Woman injured after vehicle slides off road, overturns near Cameron, Missouri

Charlie Keegan
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A headquarters in Lee&#39;s Summit
Posted at 1:12 PM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 14:16:03-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision in wintry conditions Saturday evening near Cameron, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Chillicothe man was driving a 2005 GMC Canyon around 6:50 p.m. on eastbound U.S. 36 Highway, two miles east of Cameron.

The GMC began to slide on the roadway and overturned onto its side, facing the west.

A 64-year-old female occupant of Hale, Missouri, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP is investigating the crash.

