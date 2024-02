KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a woman in custody at the Platte County Detention Center was found dead last week, officials at the jail said.

On Thursday, Feb. 1, staff members at the jail responded to a housing unit to tend to a non-responsive inmate about 3:50 p.m.

Despite attempting lifesaving measures, the woman, identified as 55-year-old Lisa Michele Ellington, staff members ruled she was dead.

The investigation into Ellington's death is ongoing.

