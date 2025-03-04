Woman killed Feb. 27th in Northland crime spree identified, had no relationship with her killer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff's Department released the identity Monday of a woman shot and killed Feb. 27th at a Riverside car wash, part of a crime spree that ended with her killer's death.

Katherine Bjorklund, 33, of Kansas City, Missouri, was the first of two people killed by George C. Manning.

Manning shot Bjorklund at a car wash near Vivion Road and Northwest High Drive.

Bjorklund had no known relationship with Manning, according to the sheriff's department.

Tim Hellhake/KSHB 41 Northland crime spree

Manning also shot and killed 12-year-old Giuliani Calderon a few minutes later in a residence in the 4400 block of Northwest 50th Street.

Giuliani was in the seventh grade at Walden Middle School in the Park Hill School District, according to the sheriff's department.

Manning knew Giuliani before he killed him.

Katie Marron Giuliani Calderon

Manning also had a relationship with Mercedes Ontiveros, the 34-year-old woman he shot at the same residence where he killed Giuliani.

Ontiveros survived the shooting and is in a hospital.

Law officers shot and killed Manning Friday morning in Riverside.

The investigation into the murders, the shooting and other crimes that may have been committed by Manning are still under investigation.

—

