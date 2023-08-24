Woman killed in car vs. motorcycle crash in Clinton, Mo.

A woman was killed in a car vs. motorcycle crash in Clinton, Mo. Wednesday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lileeann G. Willis, 18, of Lowry City was ejected from a 2000 Harley Davidson when a 2023 Nissan Altima turned in front of the motorcycle on Highway 13 and Calvird Road just before 3:30p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle, Dalton D. Allson, 24, also of Lowry City was life flighted to an area hospital in serious condition.

Travon N. Thurman, 20 of Raymore, the driver of the Nissan suffered moderate injuries in the crash. He too was life flighted to an area hospital.