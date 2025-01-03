Woman killed in crash Thursday night on Interstate 70 in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 39-year-old woman died Thursday night when her car struck the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 in Independence.

Police said the crash happened just after 8 p.m. when a Ford Focus driven by Crystal Williams of Lawrence, Kansas, hit the rear of a tractor-trailer on westbound I-70 just west of Noland Road.

A passenger in the Ford Focus suffered serious injuries. Both Williams and her passenger were wearing seat belts.

According to a news release from the Independence Police Department, the tractor-trailer stopped on the interstate because a vehicle in front of the tractor-trailer had a mechanical issue.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, police said.

Police shut down part of the interstate to investigate the crash. All lanes were open by 11:55 p.m.

