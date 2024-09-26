Woman killed in motorcycle crash in Lenexa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lenexa Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the 11200 block of Strang Line Road.

Police were called to the area about 9:40 p.m.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle was southbound on Strang Line Road and left the roadway and entered the center median.

Police say the motorcycle operator, a 23-year-old female, was taken to an area hospital.

She died a short time later.

The case remains under investigation.

