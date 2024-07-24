Woman killed in overnight homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a woman was shot in the 500 block of Booth overnight.

Police were called to the home just after 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they talked with a caller in the front of the house who said there was a woman inside who had been shot.

The caller said there was possibly a person of interest inside the home who was possibly involved with the shooting.

Police were able to get the victim out of the home. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police ultimately called an Operation 100 to bring additional tactical officers to the scene to safely clear the home and continue their investigation.

There are not believed to be any additional people inside the home other than the person of interest.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.