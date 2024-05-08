Woman killed in overnight homicide in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas Police say a woman was killed in an overnight homicide.

Police say about 11:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of North Hallock after a man walked into the emergency room of the University of Kansas Medical Center and told officers he had killed someone.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a woman who had shot and killed inside.

Police say the man is in custody.

