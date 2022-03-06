Woman killed in Saturday night KCMO shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near NE 118th Terrace and Illinois Avenue.

Officers were responding to a disturbance call just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday when the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a woman shot inside a residence. EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the deceased.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel are processing the scene for evidence and canvassing for any potential witnesses.

Officers have taken a subject of interest into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. For anyone wishing to remain anonymous, call 816-474-TIPS.

