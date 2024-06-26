Woman killed Tuesday night when airborne car slammed head on into her vehicle

A woman was killed Tuesday night when a speeding car went airborne and slammed head on into her car in Kansas City, Missouri. Police stated in a news release a silver Honda Pilot was going east at a high rate of speed about 7:10 p.m. on East 43rd Street. The car crossed Virginia Avenue, became airborne, landed and slammed into the woman's car. The Honda then struck two wooden utility poles before the car flipped onto its roof, police said. The woman, whose name has not been released, died at a hospital. The driver and passenger in the Honda were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police said the woman was the 49th person killed in a traffic crash in 2024 in KCMO. There had been 39 people killed in KCMO traffic crashes this time last year.

