Woman killed Wednesday afternoon in crash on Kansas 7 Highway in Lenexa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One woman died and another woman suffered neck and torso injuries in a traffic crash Wednesday afternoon in Lenexa.

The two-vehicle wreck happened about 4:45 p.m. on southbound Kansas 7 Highway north of Kansas 10 Highway.

The woman who died was trapped in her vehicle for 12 minutes before rescue crews were able to free her from the wreckage.

A second woman, 18-years-old, suffered neck and torso injuries.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

It's not known if the second woman injured was in the other car involved in the accident.

No names have been released.

