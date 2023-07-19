Woman killed Wednesday afternoon in crash on Kansas 7 Highway in Lenexa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One woman died and another woman suffered neck and torso injuries in a traffic crash Wednesday afternoon in Lenexa.
The two-vehicle wreck happened about 4:45 p.m. on southbound Kansas 7 Highway north of Kansas 10 Highway.
The woman who died was trapped in her vehicle for 12 minutes before rescue crews were able to free her from the wreckage.
A second woman, 18-years-old, suffered neck and torso injuries.
Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
It's not known if the second woman injured was in the other car involved in the accident.
No names have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
