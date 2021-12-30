Woman kills dog, has brief standoff with KCMO police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman shot and killed a dog along with shooting at, but not hitting, several people before her arrest Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the gunfire started about 2 p.m. near East 17th Street and Newton Avenue in east Kansas City.

Callers told police a woman was walking down the street with a rifle, according to a police department news release.

She shot at people working outside, walked into a house where she didn't know anyone and fired several shots, police said.

No bullets struck people in the house, but the woman shot and killed a dog in the house.

The woman continued walking in the neighborhood and went into another house, police said.

A man inside that house who may have known the woman got out of the house.

No gunshots were reported at that house.

Tactical officers and negotiators were called to the scene and convinced the woman to come out of the house.

She walked out about 4 p.m. and was arrested.

_

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .