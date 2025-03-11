Woman pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hit-and-run driver killed a woman Monday afternoon as she walked along Interstate 70 east of downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The woman, who name has not been released, was on the outside shoulder of eastbound Interstate 70 near the exit ramp to The Paseo, police said. A vehicle hit the woman and left the scene. This is the 11th fatal traffic crash in 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. There had been 21 fatal accidents in KCMO at this time a year ago.

