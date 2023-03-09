Woman pleads guilty to abusing babies at Johnson County day care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman admitted to abusing children while working at a Johnson County day care in 2021.

Rachel Beth Schrader was caught on camera kicking, hitting and shaking children under the age of 1 year old at the Shawnee Mission Christian School Wee Care.

Day-care staff reported Schrader to authorities after noticing injuries on an infant and reviewing surveillance video.

Investigators reviewed additional surveillance video and found 140 instances during just one month of Schrader abusing children.

The footage showed Schrader smacking a child in the face and later throwing the child in one instance, according to court documents.

She also kicked another child and slammed another victim after smothering the baby with a bib.

Schrader pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of abuse of a child less than 6 years old.

She will be sentenced at a later date.

