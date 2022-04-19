Woman pleads guilty to stealing $1M from Johnson County court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and false tax return charges related to a scheme to steal money from the Johnson County District Court in Olathe.

Dawna Kellogg, 61, of Williamsburg, was working at the district court in the accounting department when she stole more than $700,000 in cash between 2010 and 2017, according to a release from prosecutors.

The "total loss" of the fraud scheme amounted to more than $1 million.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 16 at 9 a.m.

“The defendant knowingly defrauded the public for personal financial gain over a prolonged period of time. When someone in a position of public trust redirects incoming cash payments for city bonds, fines, and court costs to their personal bank account it threatens the very core of our government institutions,” Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub of the FBI Kansas City said in the release.

