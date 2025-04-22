Woman pleads guilty Tuesday in Johnson County Court in drug-related death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in Johnson County Court in a woman's drug-related death in 2024.

Beulah Beatrice Quiroz pleaded guilty to distribution causing death, according to a news release from the Johnson County District Attorney's Office.

The victim, Dori Cunagin, died on Feb. 6, 2024, in Overland Park.

Quiroz is scheduled to be sentenced June 16.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.