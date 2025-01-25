Woman rescued after being held hostage; suspect shot by Kansas troopers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an incident where a man fired shots at authorities during a hostage situation that started Friday evening and ended early Saturday morning in Atchison.

At around 5:45 p.m., the Atchison Police Department responded to a call about a person with a gun and a second call of someone breaking into an apartment.

Upon arrival at 508 N 9th St., an officer got out of his vehicle and shots were fired at him, striking his police vehicle multiple times. However, the officer was not struck.

The man, identified as Bryson McCray, 36, of St. Joseph, then went back into a residence.

As a result, additional officers from Atchison Police were called to the scene.

Officers learned that a woman known to McCray was being held inside of the residence.

Atchison Police requested the Kansas Highway Patrol’s (KHP) Special Response Team as well as the KBI High Risk Warrant Team for assistance.

Authorities attempted to peacefully negotiate throughout the night with McCray, insisting he let the woman inside the residence go.

McCray was uncooperative, firing multiple shots at law enforcement officials throughout the incident.

At around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, an attempt was made to rescue the hostage.

During the rescue attempt, McCray and the hostage were separated momentarily.

A KHP trooper then fired at McCray, striking him. At that time, the hostage was safely rescued.

Life-saving measures were made on McCray at the scene and at a local hospital.

McCray is currently hospitalized and remains in critical condition.

No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

