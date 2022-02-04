Woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for knife attack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lansing, Kansas, woman will spend five years in prison for stabbing a man more than a dozen times.

Becky Lynn Kelly, 49, was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County Court.

“This was a horrible attack, and only for the neighbors was this man able to survive and the defendant held accountable," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a news release. "It is more than law enforcement that keeps us safe. It takes a community. People to report when they see something bad and testify to hold people accountable.”

The attack happened Jan. 7, 2021, at a Leavenworth, Kansas, apartment complex.

A resident of the complex called police on a noise complaint but called back after hearing his neighbor yell he'd been stabbed, according to the release.

Police arrived and found the caller and another person trying to help the stabbing victim.

The victim managed to follow Kelly out of the apartment but collapsed at the bottom of a stairway.

Kelly stabbed the man 11 times with two additional lacerations.

He suffered two collapsed lungs, a punctured colon and a stab wound that went through his cheek and hit a tooth, according to the release.

