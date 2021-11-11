Woman sentenced to life in prison for murder of husband in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who shot and killed her husband in their Kansas City, Missouri, home in 2012 has been sentenced to life in prison for the crime.

Viola Bowman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for first-degree murder and 10 years in prison for armed criminal action, according to a release. These sentences will run consecutively.

In 2012, Kansas City, Missouri, police arrived at the Bowman's home to investigate a call made by Viola that a burglar had broken into the house and killed Viola's husband, Albert "Rusty" Bowman.

The investigators determined that the scene had been staged, and Viola was eventually charged for the homicide.

She was convicted in September 2021 after the case had been delayed several times.



