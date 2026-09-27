Woman shot and killed in convenience store parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a convenience store.

Police say they were called to the 7900 block of Wornall Rd. around 1:30 Sunday morning.

When they arrived, police say they were directed to the parking lot of a convenience store where they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the same time and attempted lifesaving measures, but she died there.

This is being investigated as a homicide. No suspects are in custody at this time.

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