Woman shot and killed Monday night in Belton, suspect arrested

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was shot in the head Monday night in Belton, Mo., and died a short time later at a hospital.

Belton police officers were sent on a report of shots fired at 9:16 p.m. in the 200 block of Turner Road, according to a news release from the Belton Police Department.

They found the woman gravely wounded and arrested a man at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released.

Investigators are working the case as a homicide, according to the news release.

The Cass County Prosecutor's Office will determine if charges will be filed in the case.

